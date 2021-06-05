Aligarh Hooch Tragedy: UP Police Arrests More Accused During Raids at Multiple Locations

In a major breakthrough in the Aligarh hooch tragedy that has claimed 44 lives so far, the city police in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday said they have arrested an accused Neeraj Chaudhary along with his associates Chaoub Singh Singh and Banwari Lal for allegedly supplying the illicit liquor to the local dealers.

Chaudhary, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, is the brother-in-law of the main accused Anil Chaudhary, police said.

After the Aligarh hooch incident, the government transferred nearly 550 policemen and at least 158 of them were shunted out of Aligarh.

While 35 deaths were reported on May 28, June 2 reported nine fatalities. The death toll is, however, likely to double as reports of viscera examination of 52 more suspected victims who recently died, are still awaited.

SSP Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani said that six dedicated teams had been raiding possible hideouts of the suspects in areas of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “Seventeen cases have so far been registered and 40 suspects have been arrested. Today, we have arrested Neeraj Chaudhary and his two aides. Chaudhary is the brother-in-law of Anil Chaudhary, the main accused in the case," the SSP said.

Police had earlier arrested suspects named Vipin Yadav, carrying cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest and Manish Sharma who was also wanted with Rs 25,000 of reward on him.

The police have also intensified the manhunt to track down Rishi Sharma, the kingpin of the liquor mafia who is said to be the main offender still eluding. The reward for Sharma’s arrest has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here