English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aligarh Lawmaker Writes to AMU V-C, Demands Reservation for SC/ST Candidates
On Monday, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU’s vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor stating that the university should provide reservations to SC and ST candidates till the matter is decided by the apex court.
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
New Delhi: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is in the eye of political storm again for not providing reservation to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) candidates.
On Monday, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU’s vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor stating that the university should provide reservations to SC and ST candidates till the matter is decided by the apex court.
Gautam questioned AMU for not reserving seats for SC and ST candidates.
The chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NSCS) and Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria has taken notice of the issue and will be meeting the authorities of AMU on Tuesday.
Speaking to News18.com, member in-charge of Public Relations AMU Shafey Kidwai said, “The matter is sub-judice, so we cannot do much here. It is well known that the university doesn’t have reservation on religious basis. We give 50% reservation to internal students.”
Pro vice chancellor of AMU Tabassum Sahab will attend the meeting with MP Katheria, as the vice chancellor is not in town. The MP will be meeting SC/ST students meeting the university officials.
In 2017, Katheria met students over this issue and it was decided that since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, nothing could be done.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that minority-run institutions like AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia have no reservation for SCs and STs.
The BJP has also been raising the issue of reservation for dalits in the two universities.
Also Watch
On Monday, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU’s vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor stating that the university should provide reservations to SC and ST candidates till the matter is decided by the apex court.
Gautam questioned AMU for not reserving seats for SC and ST candidates.
The chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NSCS) and Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria has taken notice of the issue and will be meeting the authorities of AMU on Tuesday.
Speaking to News18.com, member in-charge of Public Relations AMU Shafey Kidwai said, “The matter is sub-judice, so we cannot do much here. It is well known that the university doesn’t have reservation on religious basis. We give 50% reservation to internal students.”
Pro vice chancellor of AMU Tabassum Sahab will attend the meeting with MP Katheria, as the vice chancellor is not in town. The MP will be meeting SC/ST students meeting the university officials.
In 2017, Katheria met students over this issue and it was decided that since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, nothing could be done.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that minority-run institutions like AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia have no reservation for SCs and STs.
The BJP has also been raising the issue of reservation for dalits in the two universities.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 20 Years of Satya: Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee Thank RGV For Changing Their Lives
- Reversible Sarees: Designer Payal Khandwala's Collection Aims at Reinventing the Quintessential Indian Garment
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump
- OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India