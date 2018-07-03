Aligarh Lawmaker Writes to AMU V-C, Demands Reservation for SC/ST Candidates

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is in the eye of political storm again for not providing reservation to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) candidates.On Monday, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU’s vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor stating that the university should provide reservations to SC and ST candidates till the matter is decided by the apex court.Gautam questioned AMU for not reserving seats for SC and ST candidates.The chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NSCS) and Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria has taken notice of the issue and will be meeting the authorities of AMU on Tuesday.Speaking to News18.com, member in-charge of Public Relations AMU Shafey Kidwai said, “The matter is sub-judice, so we cannot do much here. It is well known that the university doesn’t have reservation on religious basis. We give 50% reservation to internal students.”Pro vice chancellor of AMU Tabassum Sahab will attend the meeting with MP Katheria, as the vice chancellor is not in town. The MP will be meeting SC/ST students meeting the university officials.In 2017, Katheria met students over this issue and it was decided that since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, nothing could be done.Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that minority-run institutions like AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia have no reservation for SCs and STs.The BJP has also been raising the issue of reservation for dalits in the two universities.