Aligarh Man Seeks Divorce From Wife Because She Doesn't Bathe Daily

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh allegedly pronounced Triple Talaq to his wife for not bathing every day. The matter came to light after the wife, to save her marriage, filed a complaint with the women protection cell. The Aligarh Women Protection Cell is providing counselling to the man and his wife to save their marriage.

“A woman gave us a written complaint stating that her husband has given her triple talaq on the pretext of not bathing every day. We are providing counselling to the couple and their parents to save their marriage,” said a counsellor working with the Women Protection Cell.

The woman has confirmed to the Women Protection Cell that she wishes to continue her marriage and lead a happy life with her husband, said the counsellor.

The counsellor added that the woman from Kwarsi village was married to the man from Chandaus village around two years ago and they have a one-year-old child.

“The man, during counselling, repeatedly and firmly told us that he wants to end terms with the woman. He also gave an application to us to help him get a divorce from his wife as she does not bathe every day,” added the councillor.

The counsellor said, “The man in his petition told the Women Protection Cell that every day a verbal spat started between the duo after he asked his wife to have a bath.”

“We are trying to counsel the man to not break his marriage with his wife as it is a minor issue and which can be solved. We are also trying to make him understand that their divorce can also affect the upbringing of their child,” added the councillor.

The Women Protection Cell has given time to both husband and wife to think over their divorce. Members of the Women Protection Cell further added that the reason for the divorce application does not fall under any violent act or crime against women so they are not moving ahead with the divorce petition and trying to resolve the couple’s issue by providing them counselling.

