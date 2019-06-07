Aligarh Minor's Murder for Rs 10,000 Sends Shockwaves Across Country, Case to be Probed Under NSA
Leaders such as BSP chief Mayawati and Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the heinous crime, saying the perpetrators must be brought to book at the earliest.
Image for representation.
The brutal murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, who was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out, has sent shockwaves across the country, with several politicians demanding the strictest possible punishment for the accused.
The minor was brutally murdered after her parents allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000, police said, adding that two accused have been arrested. On Friday, cops said they will probe the case under the National Security Act (NSA) and transfer it to a fast-track court.
"We are proceeding with it as an NSA case, we will try to get it to a fast track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in the postmortem report. Five police officials have been suspended," Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhary said.
The accused were identified as Zahid and Aslam and a case was registered against both for murder and kidnapping. Zahid allegedly killed the girl while the other accused helped him, police added.
The case has rattled the country, with leaders such as BSP chief Mayawati and Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemning the heinous crime. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said UP government must act against the perpetrators and send them behind bars.
साथ ही अलीगढ़ में 2 साल की मासूम बच्ची के साथ नृशंस व्यवहार व हत्या अति-शर्मनाक व दुःखद। यूपी सरकार तुरन्त कानून का राज स्थापित करने के लिए सख्त कार्रवाई करके दोषियों को सलाखों के पीछे भेजे।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) 7 June 2019
Gandhi also demanded immediate action. “The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice,” he said on Twitter.
