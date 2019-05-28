Take the pledge to vote

Aligarh Muslim University Cancels BLISc, MBA Entrance Exams After Paper Leak

AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor ordered the cancellation of the entrance examinations Monday evening after a racket was busted following the arrest of four people allegedly involved in leaking the question paper of the MBA entrance test held on May 26.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
Aligarh Muslim University Cancels BLISc, MBA Entrance Exams After Paper Leak
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
Aligarh (UP): The Aligarh Muslim University has cancelled the entrance examinations for the Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc) and the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes which were held on May 23 and 26 respectively.

AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor ordered the cancellation of the entrance examinations Monday evening after a racket was busted following the arrest of four people allegedly involved in leaking the question paper of the MBA entrance test held on May 26, an AMU release said Tuesday.

Those arrested include a clerk of the university who has been described as the mastermind of the racket.
