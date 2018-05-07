GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aligarh Muslim University Exam to Start from May 12. Read Official Notice on amu.ac.in

The annual examinations of the Aligarh Muslim University were earlier scheduled to begin from May 7, but were postponed following the ongoing students protest on the University campus.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2018, 5:56 PM IST
File photo of the main gate of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
The Aligarh Muslim University AMU has postponed the University's annual examination 2018. The annual examinations of the Aligarh Muslim University will now commence from May 12, according to Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor. The AMU has issued a notification on its website www.amu.ac.in

The annual examinations of the Aligarh Muslim University were earlier scheduled to begin from May 7, but were postponed following the ongoing students protest on the University campus. After a collective decision was taken by Deans of Faculties, Principals of Colleges, Elected Members of Executive Council, Controller of Examinations amongst other stakeholders. The modified examination schedule will be notified soon by the Controller of Examinations.

Prof Mansoor said that the University has taken this decision in view of the improvement in the law and order situation in the campus. He said the Aligarh Muslim University had initiated a number of steps for the return of normalcy which primarily centred on the address of all genuine demands of students pertaining to Wednesday's violence on the campus.

He said a-16 member coordination committee of senior faculty members had been formed to help in engaging protesting students and understanding their problems. The committee will have Prof Jamshed Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare and will include the President of the AMU Teachers Association.

Professor said there were no proposal for closing the University sine die as the situation at this stage does not warrant it even as he urged students to come forward and help in the process of normalcy and peace on the campus.

Prof Mansoor said the University had "no intention of further delaying the examination schedule" as any such move will jeopardise the career prospects of  large number of students. He said University authorities were in constant touch with district authorities and holding regular talks with protesting students so as to "chalk out a roadmap for complete normalcy".

Candidates can read the official notification for re-scheduling of AMU Exams 2017-18 at the url mentioned here

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
