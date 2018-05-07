English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aligarh Muslim University Exam to Start from May 12. Read Official Notice on amu.ac.in
The annual examinations of the Aligarh Muslim University were earlier scheduled to begin from May 7, but were postponed following the ongoing students protest on the University campus.
File photo of the main gate of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
The Aligarh Muslim University AMU has postponed the University's annual examination 2018. The annual examinations of the Aligarh Muslim University will now commence from May 12, according to Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor. The AMU has issued a notification on its website www.amu.ac.in
The annual examinations of the Aligarh Muslim University were earlier scheduled to begin from May 7, but were postponed following the ongoing students protest on the University campus. After a collective decision was taken by Deans of Faculties, Principals of Colleges, Elected Members of Executive Council, Controller of Examinations amongst other stakeholders. The modified examination schedule will be notified soon by the Controller of Examinations.
Prof Mansoor said that the University has taken this decision in view of the improvement in the law and order situation in the campus. He said the Aligarh Muslim University had initiated a number of steps for the return of normalcy which primarily centred on the address of all genuine demands of students pertaining to Wednesday's violence on the campus.
He said a-16 member coordination committee of senior faculty members had been formed to help in engaging protesting students and understanding their problems. The committee will have Prof Jamshed Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare and will include the President of the AMU Teachers Association.
Professor said there were no proposal for closing the University sine die as the situation at this stage does not warrant it even as he urged students to come forward and help in the process of normalcy and peace on the campus.
Prof Mansoor said the University had "no intention of further delaying the examination schedule" as any such move will jeopardise the career prospects of large number of students. He said University authorities were in constant touch with district authorities and holding regular talks with protesting students so as to "chalk out a roadmap for complete normalcy".
Candidates can read the official notification for re-scheduling of AMU Exams 2017-18 at the url mentioned here
Also Watch
The annual examinations of the Aligarh Muslim University were earlier scheduled to begin from May 7, but were postponed following the ongoing students protest on the University campus. After a collective decision was taken by Deans of Faculties, Principals of Colleges, Elected Members of Executive Council, Controller of Examinations amongst other stakeholders. The modified examination schedule will be notified soon by the Controller of Examinations.
Prof Mansoor said that the University has taken this decision in view of the improvement in the law and order situation in the campus. He said the Aligarh Muslim University had initiated a number of steps for the return of normalcy which primarily centred on the address of all genuine demands of students pertaining to Wednesday's violence on the campus.
He said a-16 member coordination committee of senior faculty members had been formed to help in engaging protesting students and understanding their problems. The committee will have Prof Jamshed Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare and will include the President of the AMU Teachers Association.
Professor said there were no proposal for closing the University sine die as the situation at this stage does not warrant it even as he urged students to come forward and help in the process of normalcy and peace on the campus.
Prof Mansoor said the University had "no intention of further delaying the examination schedule" as any such move will jeopardise the career prospects of large number of students. He said University authorities were in constant touch with district authorities and holding regular talks with protesting students so as to "chalk out a roadmap for complete normalcy".
Candidates can read the official notification for re-scheduling of AMU Exams 2017-18 at the url mentioned here
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Skip Her 'Veere' Di Wedding?
- IPL 2018: Evin Lewis — The True Successor to Chris Gayle's Legacy
- New WhatsApp Domain Lets Users Chat Without Opening The App: Here is How it Works
- Adnan Sami Claims His Staff Were Called 'Indian Dogs' at Kuwait Airport
- Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post