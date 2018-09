Aligarh Muslim University PhD Admissions 2019: Application Process Begins, Apply by 15th October 2018

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) PhD Admissions 2019 application process has begun on the official website of Controller of Examinations, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) – amucontrollerexams.com . The online application forms are available on the official website and interested candidates, whether Indian or Foreign Nationals, can follow the instructions given below and submit their online applications on or before 15th October 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.amucontrollerexams.com Step 2 – Click on ‘ Application Form For Ph.D Programme 2018-19 Step 3 – Click on ‘Application Forms / Ordinances / Regulations for PhD’ and select ‘Application Form’Step 4 – Register yourself or Login to your profileStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceCandidates can check the PhD Vacancy List on the url mentioned below: http://www.amucontrollerexams.com/phd/phd_vacancy_2018-19.pdf