Aligarh Muslim University PhD Admissions 2019: Application Process Begins, Apply by 15th October 2018

The online application forms for Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) PhD Admissions 2019 are available on the official website.

Updated:September 25, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
Official website of AMU
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) PhD Admissions 2019 application process has begun on the official website of Controller of Examinations, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) – amucontrollerexams.com. The online application forms are available on the official website and interested candidates, whether Indian or Foreign Nationals, can follow the instructions given below and submit their online applications on or before 15th October 2018.

How to apply for Aligarh Muslim University PhD Admissions 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.amucontrollerexams.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Application Form For Ph.D Programme 2018-19
Step 3 – Click on ‘Application Forms / Ordinances / Regulations for PhD’ and select ‘Application Form’
Step 4 – Register yourself or Login to your profile
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link: https://dt.amucontrollerexams.com/oaps/user

Candidates can check the PhD Vacancy List on the url mentioned below: http://www.amucontrollerexams.com/phd/phd_vacancy_2018-19.pdf



