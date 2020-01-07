Aligarh Muslim University to Reopen in Phases Since Closure after Dec 15 Violence: Official

Aligarh: The AMU, which had been closed for the winter vacation before time after the December 15 violence on the campus during an anti-CAA protest by students, will open in phases beginning from January 13, a varsity statement said on Tuesday.

The opening of the varsity was earlier scheduled for January 6, but it was postponed owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law.

A decision to open the varsity after the winter vacation in phases was taken on Tuesday after a consultative meeting of the top University officials under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, it said.

In the first phase, the faculties of Medicine, Unani Medicine, Management Studies and Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology will open on January 13 and the suspended examinations of these faculties will commence from January 16, the statement said.

The faculties of Commerce, Science, Life Science and Agricultural Sciences will open on January 20 in the second phase, it added.

In the third phase, the faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, International Studies, Theology, Polytechnics and the Community College will resume functioning on January 24.

The University schools from class one to eight will reopen on January 9, said the statement, adding classes 10 and 12 will begin from January 13 and classes nine and eleven will commence from January 17.

According to the AMU release, a detailed examination schedule for various courses is being uploaded on the varsity website.

AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai told PTI that the above schedule for reopening of the varsity after its winter break will also apply to all off-campus centres of the university.

Kidwai said the hostel facilities will be available to all students one day before the commencement of their classes in different faculties.

He said the entry to hostels would be given on the basis of the students' identity cards and no one else would be permitted to gain entry into different hostels.

The university had declared winter vacations on December 15 after violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.