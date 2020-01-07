Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Aligarh Muslim University to Reopen in Phases Since Closure after Dec 15 Violence: Official

The opening of the Aligarh Muslim University was earlier scheduled for January 6, but it was postponed owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 9:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Aligarh Muslim University to Reopen in Phases Since Closure after Dec 15 Violence: Official
File photo of a protest at Aligarh Muslim University (Photo courtesy: Facebook)

Aligarh: The AMU, which had been closed for the winter vacation before time after the December 15 violence on the campus during an anti-CAA protest by students, will open in phases beginning from January 13, a varsity statement said on Tuesday.

The opening of the varsity was earlier scheduled for January 6, but it was postponed owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law.

A decision to open the varsity after the winter vacation in phases was taken on Tuesday after a consultative meeting of the top University officials under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, it said.

In the first phase, the faculties of Medicine, Unani Medicine, Management Studies and Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology will open on January 13 and the suspended examinations of these faculties will commence from January 16, the statement said.

The faculties of Commerce, Science, Life Science and Agricultural Sciences will open on January 20 in the second phase, it added.

In the third phase, the faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, International Studies, Theology, Polytechnics and the Community College will resume functioning on January 24.

The University schools from class one to eight will reopen on January 9, said the statement, adding classes 10 and 12 will begin from January 13 and classes nine and eleven will commence from January 17.

According to the AMU release, a detailed examination schedule for various courses is being uploaded on the varsity website.

AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai told PTI that the above schedule for reopening of the varsity after its winter break will also apply to all off-campus centres of the university.

Kidwai said the hostel facilities will be available to all students one day before the commencement of their classes in different faculties.

He said the entry to hostels would be given on the basis of the students' identity cards and no one else would be permitted to gain entry into different hostels.

The university had declared winter vacations on December 15 after violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram