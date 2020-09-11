Aligarh Muslim University to Start Admission Process from October 23

Aligarh Muslim University will begin its admission process from October 23, according to an official notification issued on Friday. The entrance tests for admission to various university courses were postponed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Controller of Examinations Mujibullah Zubairi, wearing masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be observed by increasing the number of test centres. The candidates found suffering from fever will be allocated special isolation rooms at the examination centres, he added. The university will hold examinations in phases. In the first phase from October 23 to November 10, it will hold admission tests for several courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, BEd and MBA.

As per the revised schedule, the entrance for admission to Class 6 at schools affiliated to the university will be held on October 23. This will be followed by a test for admission to Class 9 on October 27, a spokesman of the university said. Admission tests for senior secondary schools will be held on November 1. According to AMU spokesperson Shafay Kidwai, the schedule for remaining courses will be announced later. He said no date has been finalised for the completion of the examination process as of now.

