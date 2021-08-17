Aligarh or Harigarh? Zila Panchayat Seeks to Rename 'Lock City', Wants Airport Named After Kalyan Singh

There seems to be no end to the name-changing spree in Uttar Pradesh as the zila panchayat of Aligarh on Monday passed a resolution seeking to rechristen Aligarh as Harigarh, calling it a “long-pending demand”.

The proposal was passed in the first meeting of the panchayat without any opposition with 50 out of 72 members in attendance and will now be forwarded to the state government for approval, Hindustan Times reported.

A proposal was also passed to name the Aligarh airport after BJP leader Kalyan Singh who was a resident of the ‘Lock City’ and chief minister of UP during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Not just Aligarh, the zila panchayat of Mainpuri too passed a resolution seeking to rename Mainpuri as Mayan Nagar after sage Mayan who founded the present day Mainpuri, the report said. Mainpuri is the bastion of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and for the past two decades, the SP candidate has been winning from this Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier this month, the Firozabad district panchayat had passed a resolution demanding that Firozabad be renamed as Chandra Nagar.

The Yogi Adityanath government has already changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya and Mughalsarai to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar. It recently recommended changing the name of Jhansi railway station after Rani Laxmi Bai.

Several BJP leaders have demanded changing names of more areas to bring them into focus ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Minister of state for secondary education Gulab Devi, for instance, wants to press the demand of renaming her home district Sambhal as Prithviraj Nagar or Kalki Nagar.

BJP MLA Devmani Dwivedi said there was a demand to rename Sultanpur as Kushbhawanpur, claiming that the city was founded by Lord Ram’s son Kush.

The Yogi Adityanath government is also set to inaugurate nine new medical colleges, ahead of the assembly election in the state, all of which are likely to be named after local deities, leaders of the Jan Sangh and those from the BJP.

