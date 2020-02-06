Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aligarh Protesters Warned They May Lose Property, Notices Being Sent to 1,000 People

In addition, police are sending out 'red notices' to some local leaders, cautioning them against disrupting law and order.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Aligarh Protesters Warned They May Lose Property, Notices Being Sent to 1,000 People
Representative image

Aligarh (UP): District authorities are issuing notices to about 1,000 people sitting on an anti-CAA dharna here, warning that they may lose their property if they do not give a satisfactory explanation on why they are violating prohibitory orders.

In addition, police are sending out "red notices" to some local leaders, cautioning them against disrupting law and order.

Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said the notices being sent to about 1,000 people say that if they do not give a satisfactory reply, the formalities for attaching their property will start.

The process of sending out these notices to identified individuals has begun, authorities said.

"If they do not give a satisfactory reply to the notice within seven days, legal action will be taken against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," City Magistrate Vineet Kumar Singh said.

Hundreds of women have been sitting on dharna round the clock near Eidgah in Delhi Gate area for the past one week in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders that ban assembly of people without permission.

On Wednesday, there was bedlam at the protest site when a stray bull barged into the crowd of protesters.

A policeman posted there managed to push out the stray animal from the crowd of women protesters, many of whom were carrying children.

A 20-year-old woman was rushed to hospital by police for medical aid. Some others also received minor injuries.

Some protesters reportedly raised slogans against the police alleging that the bull had been let loose deliberately to harass the protesters. Police denied the charge.



