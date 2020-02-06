Aligarh Protesters Warned They May Lose Property, Notices Being Sent to 1,000 People
In addition, police are sending out 'red notices' to some local leaders, cautioning them against disrupting law and order.
Representative image
Aligarh (UP): District authorities are issuing notices to about 1,000 people sitting on an anti-CAA dharna here, warning that they may lose their property if they do not give a satisfactory explanation on why they are violating prohibitory orders.
In addition, police are sending out "red notices" to some local leaders, cautioning them against disrupting law and order.
Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said the notices being sent to about 1,000 people say that if they do not give a satisfactory reply, the formalities for attaching their property will start.
The process of sending out these notices to identified individuals has begun, authorities said.
"If they do not give a satisfactory reply to the notice within seven days, legal action will be taken against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," City Magistrate Vineet Kumar Singh said.
Hundreds of women have been sitting on dharna round the clock near Eidgah in Delhi Gate area for the past one week in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders that ban assembly of people without permission.
On Wednesday, there was bedlam at the protest site when a stray bull barged into the crowd of protesters.
A policeman posted there managed to push out the stray animal from the crowd of women protesters, many of whom were carrying children.
A 20-year-old woman was rushed to hospital by police for medical aid. Some others also received minor injuries.
Some protesters reportedly raised slogans against the police alleging that the bull had been let loose deliberately to harass the protesters. Police denied the charge.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat
- John Cena Posts Asim Riaz's Photo, Fans Can't Believe He Watches Bigg Boss 13
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai
- When Kartik Aaryan Introduced His Girlfriend as 'Cousin'
- Amul's 'Homecoming Snack' Ad on Coronavirus Outbreak Triggers Twitter Debate