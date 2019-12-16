Aligarh Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Tomorrow as Protests Against Citizenship Law Flare Up
Protests against the Citizenship Act engulfed new areas in Uttar Pradesh on Monday with students hurling stones at police at a Islamic seminary in Lucknow and shouting slogans at BHU in Varanasi.
A video grab of violence outside Aligarh Muslim University campus on Sunday. (News18)
New Delhi: In view of the ongoing student protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the district administration of Aligarh declared that all schools, degree colleges and other educational institutions in the city will remain closed on December 16 and 17.
Protests against the Citizenship Act engulfed new areas in Uttar Pradesh on Monday with students hurling stones at police at a Islamic seminary in Lucknow and shouting slogans at BHU in Varanasi.
The authorities reacted with arrests of 21 persons in Aligarh and suspension of internet services in three sensitive districts.
Internet services in Aligarh, Saharanpur and Meerut were suspended amid the protests spreading to new areas, news agency PTI quoted UP police chief O P Singh saying.
In Aligarh, 21 people were arrested for allegedly fomenting trouble in Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday night that led to students clashing with police and closure of the varsity till January 5.
A day after AMU students clashed with police against the amended law, students of Islamic Seminary Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow's Gudamba area joined the protest on Monday in solidarity with the agitating AMU and Jamia Milia students.
The Islamic seminary students on Monday morning sought to hit streets to protest against the amended law, but were barred by the police from stepping out, prompting students to pelt stones at police guarding the seminary gates.
Large pieces of bricks and stones lay strewn outside the gate as police struggled to restrict the protesting students inside the seminary. There was, however, no report of any injury to anyone on either side.
Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said the stone pelting took place briefly but the situation was soon brought under control. He said additional force will continue to remain deployed outside the seminary to prevent any untoward incident.
The seminary students had tried to protest on Sunday night also but were pacified by the police and college administration.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Mobile Number Portability Rules Are in Place: Everything You Need to Know
- Bigg Boss 13: Former Girlfriend Says Arhaan Khan Didn’t Return Her Money and Lied About His Marriage
- Samsung Clarifies They Have Not Sold 1 Million Galaxy Fold Smartphones, Yet
- WWE TLC 2019: Date, Time, Match Card and Everything You Need to Know
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges