Aligarh Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Tomorrow as Protests Against Citizenship Law Flare Up

New Delhi: In view of the ongoing student protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the district administration of Aligarh declared that all schools, degree colleges and other educational institutions in the city will remain closed on December 16 and 17.

Protests against the Citizenship Act engulfed new areas in Uttar Pradesh on Monday with students hurling stones at police at a Islamic seminary in Lucknow and shouting slogans at BHU in Varanasi.

The authorities reacted with arrests of 21 persons in Aligarh and suspension of internet services in three sensitive districts.

Internet services in Aligarh, Saharanpur and Meerut were suspended amid the protests spreading to new areas, news agency PTI quoted UP police chief O P Singh saying.

In Aligarh, 21 people were arrested for allegedly fomenting trouble in Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday night that led to students clashing with police and closure of the varsity till January 5.

A day after AMU students clashed with police against the amended law, students of Islamic Seminary Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow's Gudamba area joined the protest on Monday in solidarity with the agitating AMU and Jamia Milia students.

The Islamic seminary students on Monday morning sought to hit streets to protest against the amended law, but were barred by the police from stepping out, prompting students to pelt stones at police guarding the seminary gates.

Large pieces of bricks and stones lay strewn outside the gate as police struggled to restrict the protesting students inside the seminary. There was, however, no report of any injury to anyone on either side.

Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said the stone pelting took place briefly but the situation was soon brought under control. He said additional force will continue to remain deployed outside the seminary to prevent any untoward incident.

The seminary students had tried to protest on Sunday night also but were pacified by the police and college administration.

