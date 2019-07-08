Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aligarh Woman Allegedly Asked to Vacate House by Landlord After She Joined BJP

'I joined the BJP on Saturday and when my landlord came to know of it, she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate the house immediately,' Gulistan said.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Aligarh Woman Allegedly Asked to Vacate House by Landlord After She Joined BJP
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Aligarh: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh city has claimed that she was asked to vacate her house by her landlord after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The woman, Gulistana, said that her landlord misbehaved with her. "I joined the BJP on Saturday and when my landlord came to know of it, she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate the house immediately," she said.

The police have registered a case and is investigating the matter.

"Prima facie it appears that the mother of the landlord had demanded a sum of Rs 4,000 from Gulistana for an electricity bill, following which they had an argument over Gulistana joining a political party. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the matter is under investigation," said SSP Aligarh Akash Kulhari.​

