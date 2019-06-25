Take the pledge to vote

Aligarh's 'Kachori Wala' Stumps Tax Sleuths with Annual Turnover of Rs 60 Lakh

A team of tax inspectors sat at another shop near Mukesh Kachori and started keeping track of sales. They found that Mukesh was earning anywhere between Rs 60 lakhs to Rs 1 crore and even more annually.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
Aligarh's 'Kachori Wala' Stumps Tax Sleuths with Annual Turnover of Rs 60 Lakh
Image for representation.
Aligarh: A simple shop selling 'kachoris' in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has left the commercial tax sleuths astounded.

The shop, known as ‘Mukesh Kachori', is located near Seema cinema hall and is a favourite among the locals. Mukesh, the owner of the shop begins selling ‘kachoris' and ‘samosas' in the morning and continues through the day. The line of customers never seems to end.

All was well with Mukesh and his shop until recently when someone lodged a complaint with the commercial tax department.

A team of tax inspectors sat at another shop near Mukesh Kachori and started keeping track of sales. They found that Mukesh was earning anywhere between Rs 60 lakhs to Rs 1 crore and even more annually.

A notice has now been issued to Mukesh because he has not registered his shop under GST and does not pay any taxes.

"I am not aware of all this. I have been running my shop for the past 12 years and no one ever told me that these formalities are needed. We are simple people who sell ‘kachoris' and ‘samosas' for a living," Mukesh said.

A member of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), who is investigating the case, said: "Mukesh readily admitted to his income and gave us all details of his expenditure on raw material, oil, LPG cylinders etc."

It is mandatory for anyone having a turnover of Rs 40 lakhs and above to get a GST registration. A 5 percent tax is levied on prepared food.

The SIB official said that Mukesh will have to get a GST registration and also pay tax for one year.

SIB Deputy Commissioner R.P.D. Kaunteya said that a notice has already been issued to Mukesh.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
