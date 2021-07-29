In a shocking incident inside Alipore court premises, two lawyers, Supratim Barik and Aurodeep Mukherjee, were save from being electrocuted through an iron rod after chief judicial magistrate Subrata Mukherjee swiftly saved the two by pushing them away with the wooden chair he was sitting on.

The court premise was flooded due to heavy rain on Thursday. At around 3pm, Subrata was sitting in his chamber when he saw the two lawyers suddenly getting electrocuted. He rose immediately and managed to separate the two away from the electrified iron rod with his wooden chair.

Barik and Mukherjee were rushed to the hospital, according to sources. Their condition was reported to be stable.

Subrata Sardar, assistant secretary of the Bar Association, said that the rain water always floods the court premises after a short spell and the power cables hang dangerously.

He added that there were chances of an accident happening any day and that today the two young lawyers somehow survived because of the judge.

The Alipore Bar Association is set to have a meeting with the district magistrate on Friday. There will be discussions on the maintenance of the court’s sewerage system and electrical lines.

