Alipurduars Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Alipurduar): Counting of Votes Begins

Alipurduars Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Gergory Trikey IND -- -- Prasen Jayant Kindo NOTA -- -- Nota SUCI -- -- Rabichan Rabha INC -- -- Mohanlal Basumata AITC -- -- Dasrath Tirkey RSP -- -- Mili Oraon BJP -- -- John Barla Leading

2. Alipurduars (Alipurduar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 26.03%. The estimated literacy level of Alipurduars is 71.96%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dasrath Tirkey of TMC won in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 21,397 votes which was 1.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 29.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Manohar Tirkey of RSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 1,12,822 votes which was 12.08% of the total votes polled. RSP had a vote share of 41.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.99% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Alipurduars was: Dasrath Tirkey (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,55,765 men, 7,15,138 women and 8 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Alipurduars is: 26.489 89.527Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अलीपुरद्वार, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); আলিপুরদুয়ার, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); अलीपूरद्वार, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); અલીપુરદુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); அலிப்பூர்துவார், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అలీపుర్ దౌర్స్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಅಲಿಪುರ್ದೌರ್ಸ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); അലിപൂർദ്വാർസ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).