Alka Lamba (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Alka Lamba (Cong) is Trailing.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Alka Lamba is a former AAP leader, who was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly from Chandni Chowk in 2015 elections. Before she joined AAP, she was associated with the Congress for more than 20 years. She returned to the Congress in 2019 and will be contesting the 2020 assembly elections on the party’s ticket. Lamba began her career as a student leader in NSUI only at the age of 19, while she was studying in Delhi University. She has been the former president of Delhi University Students Union, former General Secretary of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and former Secretary of All India Congress Committee.

Alka Lamba is a Indian National Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician. Alka Lamba's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 44 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 3.4 crore which includes Rs. 59.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 2.8 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 5.9 lakh of which Rs. 5.9 lakh is self income. Alka Lamba's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Chandni Chowk are: Alka Lamba (INC), Parlad Singh Sawhney (AAP), Sudesh (BSP), Suman Kumar Gupta (BJP), Anil Singh Jadon (SS), Ramesh Chand Goyal (RJP), Satpal (ASP), Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh (TSP), Krishna Avtar (IND), Vijay Kumar Sharma (IND), Vipin Kumar (IND), Sandeep Sharma (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Alka Lamba (INC) in 2020 Chandni Chowk elections.

Click here for live election results of Alka Lamba candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.