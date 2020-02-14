All 10 Accused in Gargi College Molestation Case Get Bail, Police Say Only Have Proof of Trespassing

New Delhi: The 10 persons arrested by Delhi Police after mass molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women's Gargi College last week have been granted bail by a Delhi court.

A police officer said the accused, all between the ages of 18 and 25, got bail as they were only booked under charges of trespassing because there was no evidence of them being involved in molestation.

“We have CCTV footage where the arrested persons were seen barging into the college premises by damaging a gate but they do not have any video or CCTV footage to establish that these persons were also involved in molestation,” the officer added.

Video clips that went viral on social media showed a group of men breaking in during the 'Reverie' fest on February 6. Students claim they were allegedly groped, harassed and molested and that security officials just watched when the incident took place.

The police on Wednesday said the accused, arrested in connection with the case registered at Hauz Khas station on February 10, are students of private and public universities in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). They gathered outside the gate of the college, vandalised a car and then broke in, they added.

South Delhi Commissioner of Police A Thakur said more than 11 teams that worked on the case examined the technical details available and visited various sites in NCR to identify the suspects. Probe teams also spoke to the college authorities, he said, adding that more arrests are likely.

Many people are being questioned and multiple suspects have been identified, the police said. Footage captured on CCTV revealed that the accused barged into the college and broke its gate.

Police said the accused jumped over the barricades placed by the college security staff, outnumbered them and then misbehaved with the women students.

Students of Gargi College have boycotted classes since the incident, demanding that the fact-finding committee set up in its aftermath show its findings.

Delhi University earlier on Wednesday condemned the incident, urging the police to take strong action against those involved. The university has also issued an advisory to all principals to ensure safety of women employees and students.

