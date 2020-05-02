All 11 Districts of Delhi to Remain in Red Zone till May 17, Clarifies Health Min Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: All 11 districts in the national capital will remain in red zone till May 17, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

Till Friday, the national capital had recorded 3,738 cases of coronavirus and 61 fatalities. On Friday, 223 new cases were reported.

According to Jain, 49 people are in ICU and five are on ventilator.

A "limited" lockdown which includes suspension of air, train and inter-state road travel will continue to remain in force for two more weeks from May 4 across the country, but some activities would be allowed after classifications of districts into red, orange and green zones based on COVID-19 risk profiling, the government had announced on Friday.

Jain said the 11 districts in Delhi will be in the red zone till May 17.

"A red zone is an area where there are more than 10 (coronavirus) cases. The relief measures announced by centre will be made available to people," he told reporters.

Talking about the movement of migrant labourers from Delhi to their home states, he said the government is talking to other states.

"We will provide the logistics and medical support that will be needed," he said.

