All 12 Wrestlers At National Camp Test Negative, Training To Begin From Monday: Coach Malik

New Delhi: All 12 women wrestlers who had assembled at SAI centre in Lucknow, including Olympic qualifier Vinesh Phogat, have tested negative for coronavirus, clearing the decks for the resumption of training from Monday. Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik (62kg), Seema (50kg), Lalita (53kg) and Nisha (68kg) will join the camp from October 25, according to national coach Kuldeep Malik.

“All the wrestlers have tested negative. We will begin with light training from tomorrow. The focus will be on general fitness, gym training, running and exercise. The mat training will only start from next week (starting October 26),” Malik told .

