Rich Bunch: All 25 Ministers in Ashok Gehlot’s Rajasthan Cabinet are Crorepatis

All the 25 ministers in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet are crorepatis with nine of them are facing criminal cases.The average assets of the cabinet is Rs 15.48 crore, revealed an analysis by Rajasthan Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) of self-sworn affidavits of the ministers.Anjana Udailal, the Congress MLA from Nimbahera, is the richest among all the ministers with declared assets worth Rs 107.87 crore. Shale Mohammad from Jaisalmer has the lowest declared assets worth Rs 1.09 crore.The average assets of Rs 15.48 crore of the 25 ministers is a major increase from average assets of Rs 4.62 crore in 2013.According to the report, out of the 25 ministers analysed, nine (36%) have criminal cases against them. Of this, five ministers (20%) have serious cases pending against them.The charges against these ministers range from murder, attempt to murder, theft, forgery and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from doing his duty, among others.In 2013, five of the 23 cabinet ministers had declared criminal cases against them.In terms of education, eight (32%) of the current ministers have declared their educational qualifications to be between 10th-12th pass while 17 (68%) ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.Meanwhile, while the cabinet in 2013 had four women out of the total 23, the present ministry has just one woman.