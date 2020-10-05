All 4 Men Accused Of Raping Dalit Woman In Bhadohi Arrested: Police

Bhadohi: All four men accused of raping a 44-year-old, married Dalit woman here last week have been arrested, police said on Monday. While the two of the accused were picked up on Sunday, the two others were nabbed on Monday, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh.

The accused were produced before a Bhadohi court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days, he added. The Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men in Gyanpur police station area of the Bhadohi city on Saturday.

Singh said the case of gang-rape was registered on Sunday on the complaint of the victim woman’s husband. Citing the complaint, Singh said, “On Saturday, the woman was returning from a bank after withdrawing money, when her husband’s two friends told her that they would drop her home. “But, they allegedly raped her. The husband accused four men of raping his wife,” he said.

“A case was registered at Gyanpur police station on Sunday against the four men. Two of them were arrested on Sunday and two others on Monday,” he said, adding the woman was sent for medical examination.

