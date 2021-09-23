All 6 Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserves to be Opened For Visitors From October

Good news for Wildlife enthusiasts comes from Madhya Pradesh. All tiger reserves of the state will be opened for visitors from October.

The Madhya Pradesh forest department has announced that the visitors will be allowed to visit the core areas of the six tiger reserves in the state from October 1. The TIger reserves were closed three months back for the monsoon season.

“Like every year this year too, the six tiger reserves in the state were closed for the visitors due to the monsoon season,” said a forest department official.

The official further added that the national parks and the tiger reserves will be opened for visitors from October 1 but they will have to make advance bookings for the visit. The online booking facility opened on September 21.

The visitors can book their tickets to any of the six tiger reserves in advance. As per the forest department officials, the reservations were full on the very first day.

“Wildlife enthusiasts who are planning their visit to the six Tiger reserves in the coming days should book their tickets for some time after November,” advised an officer.

According to forest department officials 1239 visitors have reserved their tickets for Kanha National Park. Similarly 1115 visitors for Bandhavgarh, 737 for Pench, 93 for Satpura, 46 for Panna and 5 for Sanjay Tiger Reserve have booked their tickets.

Madhya Pradesh chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Alok Kumar told the media that there has been no increase in the entrance fee into the buffer zone. “The entrance fee will remain the same as earlier for the buffer zone,” said Kumar.

Kumar informed that the fee for entering the core area of the reserve has been doubled for Indian tourists while the foreigners will have to pay four times more. Earlier the entrance fee into the reserve for a jeep was Rs 1,500.

“With the hike in fees, Indians and Foreigners will have to pay Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively to enter the tiger reserve on premium days,” added Kumar.

