All 645 People Evacuated from Wuhan Test Negative for Coronavirus, Says Health Ministry
In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of China's Wuhan, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP, at Chhawla area of New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. As many as 647 Indians have been evacuated through two special Air India flights amid reports of more than 300 people being killed due to the virus in China. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: All 645 people evacuated from China's Wuhan city, who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps, tested negative for coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
It said that as of February 6, 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for novel coronavirus illness but no new case was detected.
India has so far reported three confirmed cases of nCoV from Kerala. Three medical students studying at the Wuhan University who returned to India recently tested positive for the virus.
Besides, 510 samples were tested by ICMR network laboratories, of which all had tested negative except for the three already reported positive cases.
The three cases are clinically stable, the ministry said in a statement.
It said that all 645 people evacuated from Wuhan, who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps, tested negative for coronavirus.
Community surveillance and contact tracing is going on by IDSP for 6,558 persons across 32 states/UTs.
The Fourth Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held on Thursday under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss various technical issues, including review period of follow up required for asymptomatic travellers from China.
The Health Ministry in coordination with central ministries and all states/UTs is taking adequate measures for management of nCoV in India.
