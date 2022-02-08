All 7 Indian Army Personnel Struck by Avalanche in Arunachal’s Kameng Sector Dead

Seven Indian Army personnel, who went missing after an avalanche struck a high-altitude area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Kameng Sector, have been confirmed dead. Indian Army stated that the bodies have been retrieved.

“Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased," said an official. The official said the area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall in the last few days. “The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities," the official said.

The deceased Army personnel were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche on February 6. Earlier, specialised teams were pressed into service to assist in the search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to extend his condolences to the grieving families. “Saddened to know of the death of Army Personnel in avalanche tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. We salute the martyrs," he wrote.

Saddened to know of the death of Army Personnel in avalanche tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. We salute the martyrs. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 8, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences, saying that “Our jawans are selflessly striving for our safety & security. My salute to the jawans."

Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of our 7 brave jawans in the line of duty in the snowstorm in Arunachal Pradesh. Our jawans are selflessly striving for our safety & security. My salute to the jawans. My deep condolences to their family & colleagues.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 8, 2022

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.