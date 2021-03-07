All About Condonation Delay Request for Missed ITR Verification Deadline

Filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) is just the beginning of a lengthy tax process. Once an individual files his/her tax, he/she is required to verify the same. Electronic verification code or Aadhaar one-time password are ways in which a taxpayer can verify ITR in an electronic way and for manual verification a taxpayer is required to send a copy of the ITR V acknowledgement to CPC Bengaluru through regular, speed or registered post within 120 days from filing of tax.

If a taxpayer fails to meet the deadline, the income tax department can consider the ITR as invalid. Does a missed verification deadline mean you will be required to file the ITR all over again? The condonation delay request can save the hassle of filing the tax return again. Section 119(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, provides for condonation of delay of any application or claims filed under the Act. The income tax authority allows the delayed claim if a taxpayer has faced genuine hardship that led to a delay in verifying your ITR within the 120-days deadline.

The request will have to state the reason for delay in ITR verification on the income tax e-filing website within the prescribed time limit. Here are the steps to follow to file your request.

Step 1: Login to the ‘e-filing’ portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and go to ‘My Account’ menu on the left.

Step 2: Now select the ‘Request Type’ as ‘New Request’ and further choose ‘Request Category’ as ‘Condonation Request’.

Step 3: Choose the suitable option located under the ‘Response’ column and submit the page. Your condonation delay request has been registered.

In order to view the status of a submitted condonation request again:

Step 1: Login to the ‘e-Filing’ portal www.incometaxinfiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘My Account’ menu and select ‘Service Request’.

Step 3: Now choose the ‘Request Type’ and ‘View Request’ and select the ‘Request Category’ as ‘Condonation Request’ and submit the page to view the status of your request.