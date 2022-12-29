All About Marion Biotech, the Noida Drugmaker in Focus Over Death of 18 Children in Uzbekistan

Noida-based Marion Biotech has been in headlines after the health ministry of Uzbekistan claimed that 18 children died post consumed cough syrup, ‘Doc-1 Max’, manufactured by them. The company has been asked to stop production of drugs that contain propylene glycol as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) initiated a probe.

Hasan Harris, legal representative of Marion Biotech, said, “There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past ten years. Once the government report will come, we will look into it. For now the manufacturing has stopped."

Earlier this year, Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals came in spotlight after death of 70 children in Gambia was linked to cough syrups manufactured by the firm. The unit was forced to shut for violation of manufacturing standards. However, later the samples tested in a government laboratory in India were found to be complying with specifications.

India’s drug regulator had told the World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this month that the global health body drew a premature link between the deaths of children in Gambia and the four India-made cough syrups which adversely impacted the image of the country’s pharmaceutical products across nations.

All About Uttar Pardesh-based Marion Biotech

• Marion Biotech is headquartered in UP’s Noida, and operates primarily in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, herbal and cosmetics businesses. The company’s LinkedIn page says it is a flagship company of the Emenox Group.

• According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website, the current directors of Marion Biotech are Sachin Jain and Jaya Jain. Sachin Jain and Jaya Jain are reportedly serving as directors in 23 companies, as per company research platform Tofler.

• The Registrar of Companies states that the drugmaker was incorporated on May 21, 1999. According to a report in CNBC-TV18, the authorised share capital of the company is Rs 2.50 crore and paid-up is Rs 2.27 crore.

• The company’s website indicates it has a WHO GMP Certificate. Marion Biotech is the maker of over 100 healthcare products and several OTC (over-the-counter), prescription and herbal drugs, mainly used to treat pain, fever and cold.

• It manufactures products for the Indian market and exports to various countries across the globe in CIS (Russia and ex-Soviet Republics), South East Asia, Africa and Latin America.

• As per the company’s website, its Dok-1 Max Syrup is a combination of three medical ingredients Paracetamol, Guaifenesin, and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, which reduce symptoms associated with cold, flu, cough, fever and other infectious upper respiratory tract diseases.

