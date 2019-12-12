Take the pledge to vote

All Airlines Cancel Flights to Assam as Protests over Citizenship Bill Grip State

IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and SpiceJet are among the carriers that have cancelled their flights. Several airlines, including GoAir and IndiGo, are also offering waiver on the rescheduling of tickets.

December 12, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
All Airlines Cancel Flights to Assam as Protests over Citizenship Bill Grip State
Members of Congress party burn a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill during a protest in New Delhi on December 11, 2019. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Airlines on Thursday cancelled flights to various places in Assam in the wake of unrest in the state. IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and SpiceJet are among the carriers that have cancelled their flights.

With respect to the ongoing unrest situation in Assam, a few Guwahati and Dibrugarh-bound flights have been cancelled on Thursday, an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement. "We are operating relief flights at capped fares for passengers who are currently at these locations," the statement said.

The airline has waived rescheduling/cancellation for passengers travelling to and from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat till December 13. In a tweet, Vistara said it has cancelled flights "as per government advice due to current disturbances in Assam".

"Flight UK725 (IXB-DIB) and UK726 (DIB-IXB) are cancelled for today. We are offering free change/cancellation to Guwahati and Dibrugarh flights through Sunday, December 15," it said.

An Air India spokesperson said that only its flights between Kolkata and Dibrugarh have been cancelled. "GoAir is offering waiver on date change fees/rescheduling of tickets for travel to and from Guwahati till Dec 13," the Mumbai-based budget carrier said in a statement.

Calls and messages to Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola seeking comments on the ministry's advisory to cancel flights to Assam did not elicit any immediate response.

Assam has been witnessing unrest in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.

The proposed amendments seek to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing persecution there. Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday night while the Army was called in at four places.

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday night while the Army was called in at four places.
