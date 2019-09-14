Take the pledge to vote

All Cases against Azam Khan Will Be Withdrawn if SP Comes to Power, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav assured the party's full support to Khan, who is facing several police cases including those related to alleged land-grabbing.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 10:14 PM IST
All Cases against Azam Khan Will Be Withdrawn if SP Comes to Power, Says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav and MP Azam Khan on the opening day of the the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: All cases lodged against Rampur MP Azam Khan would be withdrawn if the Samajwadi Party comes to power, its president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the party, Yadav made these remarks at Rampur where he met Khan's family at his residence and visited Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Urdu Gate and Rampur Public School International.

He assured the party's full support to Khan, who is facing several police cases including those related to alleged land-grabbing. Authorities claim that the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, established by Khan in 2006, is built on government land.

Addressing reporters in Rampur, Yadav said, "Once the Samajwadi Party is voted back to power in UP, all the cases lodged against senior SP leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan will be withdrawn. The relationship with Azam Khan is that of family, and not one related to politics."

Yadav said that he would meet Governor Anandiben Patel in this regard, if necessary. "I will inform her about the atrocities unleashed by the administration. Copies of all the FIRs lodged against Khan will be taken, and a report compiled," he added.

Showering praise on Khan, Yadav said he has established a fine Ali Jauhar University.

"Today, education has become very expensive and this university will help the youth from and around Rampur to get good quality education. Azam sahaab has done a good job of securing the future of the children," he said.

Hitting out the BJP, the former chief minister said, "The BJP is indulging in politics of vendetta. It is diverting people's attention from real issues."

He said that after the Lok Sabha elections, people were hopeful that the government will usher in development, but it failed.

"The defence budget, which was meant for defence corridor, is going to foreign countries through Apache and Rafale. Make in India cannot be seen anywhere. The BJP is taking the the country towards fear and hatred. First, the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalised in Saharanpur, and then a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Jalaun," he alleged.

SP workers accorded him warm welcome at various places from Lucknow to Bareilly and Rampur, the party statement said.

On Friday, before leaving for Rampur, Yadav had said, "Our party leader MP Azam Khan is been targeted by the government. Over 80 cases have been lodged against him within a month. These cases include of goat and buffalo theft.”

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube
