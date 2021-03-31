All Cases Dropped Against UP Cop Who Slapped POTA on Former MLA Mukhtar Ansari

All the cases lodged against former Deputy SP Shailendra Singh, who took action against the former MLA Mukhtar Ansari and invoked the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), have been withdrawn after 16 years.

In 2004, a fugitive soldier Babu Lal had sold an LMG to Ansari along with 200 live cartridges. Shailendra Singh, who was then posted in the Varanasi unit of UP STF, promptly took action against the MLA under POTA, following which he faced immense political pressure. He also resigned from the post of Deputy SP later but witnessed several cases filed against him by the then government.

The order to withdraw the cases has been issued by the CJM court. Shailendra Singh shared this information with a copy of the court order on Facebook.

In December 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to remove the cases against Shailendra Singh and now the decision of the government has got the approval of the court.

Announcing the court’s decision, Shailendra Singh wrote, "In 2004, when I imposed POTA on Mukhtar Ansari, the then government pressurized me to end the case to save Mukhtar which I did not accept. As a Deputy SP, I also had to resign from the post. A few months after this incident, at the behest of the then government, inspired by politics, a criminal case was lodged against me in Varanasi and I was put in jail.’’

“After the Yogi-led government was formed in the state, an order to withdraw the cases was given priority, which was approved by the CJM Court on March 6, 2021. A copy of the court order has been received by me today,’’ said Singh.