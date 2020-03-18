Coronavirus Outbreak: All Cinemas, Malls and Weekly Bazaars Shut in Gurgaon Till March 31
All restaurants having in-dining facility are restricted to the capacity of 50 seats. Public dealings at government offices should be minimised without impacting time-bound essential services.
Gurugram: With the number of positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rising in the region, the Gurugram District Administration on Wednesday suspended a number of activities with immediate effect to prevent and control the Covid-19 outbreak in the district.
Gurugram has so far recorded two positive Covid-19 cases.
According to a notification issued by Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri, the following activities stand suspended till March 31, 2020: Operations of all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, night clubs, gymnasiums, swimming pools, spas and lounges.
The official said that the Haryana Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 has been notified under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. As per the fresh guidelines, the operations of all weekly bazaars and shopping malls, (except pharmacies, medical establishments, grocery stores and supermarkets) also remain suspended till March 31.
Any gathering such as social/cultural/political/religious/academic/sports/ seminars/conferences and family gatherings is restricted to a maximum of 50 persons, the notification said.
It further said all restaurants having in-dining facility are restricted to the capacity of 50 seats. Public dealings at government offices should be minimised without impacting time-bound essential services.
The notification also directed the owners of saloons, beauty parlours and grooming centres to decontaminate their premises frequently besides ensuring the availability of hand sanitisers at all entry points. Private cab operators have also been issued similar guidelines.
