All Constitution Bench Hearings of Supreme Court to Be Live-Streamed From September 27

All constitution bench hearings of the Supreme Court will be live-streamed from September 27, a move unanimously accepted by all SC judges.

This decision comes after a full court meeting, comprising of all judges of the apex court was held on Tuesday evening. This was convened by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

All the judges were unanimous to begin broadcasting of all constitutional cases regularly. Currently, the top court is hearing important constitutional matters including the constitutional validity of the reservation for the Economically Weaker Section.

The hearings will be telecast live on Youtube, Bar & Bench reported, and the Supreme Court will soon create its own platform to host the live hearings.

As of now, the high courts of Delhi, Orissa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh live-stream their proceedings through their own Youtube channels.

Following a Public Interest Litigation filed with the Supreme Court in 2018, seeking live-streaming of the court proceedings, the SC had directed the same for various high courts.

In August, the top court had telecasted its first proceeding, of the farewell of NV Ramana.

The apex court had in September 2018 declared live streaming of proceedings as part of the right to justice under Article 21 of the constitution.

