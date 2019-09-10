All Efforts On to Establish Link With Lander Vikram, Says ISRO as India Waits for News on Chandrayaan 2
The lander was making a 'soft' or controlled landing near the South Pole of the moon on Saturday when it lost contact with ground control in the final stage of the descent.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Bengaluru: India has located the spacecraft it was trying to land on the moon but has not been able to establish communication with it yet, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday.
The lander was making a "soft" or controlled landing near the South Pole of the moon on Saturday when it lost contact with ground control in the final stage of the descent.
Space experts said the lander may have come down faster than planned and crash-landed on the moon, in a setback for India's space programme that has captivated millions of countrymen.
ISRO said the spacecraft Chandrayaan-2, which is orbiting the moon, had located the lander but it did not say whether it had been damaged. "All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander," the state-run space agency said on Twitter.
Only the United States, Russia and China have made landings on the moon. Beijing's Chang'e-4 probe touched down on the far side this year. Scientists believe there could be water ice on the South Pole.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon First Ride Review: Hits the Sweet Spot
- Shah Rukh Khan Rubbishes Film Rumours Again, Upset Fans Trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK
- Fans Photoshop Anushka Sharma With Virat Kohli in His Beach-side Pic And Result is Hilarious
- Watch: Dorian Topples Crane Over Building Under Construction As It Hits Canada Province
- Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France