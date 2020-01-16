Take the pledge to vote

All Eyes on Amit Shah's Rally in Lucknow as BJP Prepares for Pro-CAA Events in Uttar Pradesh

Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be among the party big guns to address pro-CAA rallies across parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 16, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
All Eyes on Amit Shah's Rally in Lucknow as BJP Prepares for Pro-CAA Events in Uttar Pradesh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a CAA awareness event, in Jabalpur on Sunday (PTI)

Lucknow: In an attempt to reach out to people over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP will be holding six rallies across Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. The highlight of these events will be Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Lucknow on January 21.

The first among the pro-CAA rallies will be held by Smriti Irani in Varanasi, while former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be addressing a rally in Gorakhpur. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to address a rally in Kanpur.

Lucknow MP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing a pro-CAA rally in Meerut, where maximum number of casualties took place during the anti-CAA protests. BJP chief JP Nadda is also slated to address a rally in Agra.

The BJP’s UP unit is busy making arrangements for Amit Shah’s rally in Lucknow and meetings are being held to finalise the plans for the event.

Considering the fact that Shah’s rally will be attended by a huge crowd, Smriti Upvan area is being considered as the venue. Banners and hoardings related to CAA will be put up on all routes from the airport to the rally site. Sources also said that a large number of people from Muslim community will also be invited to the rally to listen to Amit Shah to ‘clear their misconceptions about the new citizenship law.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

