Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

All Eyes on 'Defiant' MLA Aditi Singh as Priyanka Gandhi Begins Two-day Visit of UP's Raebareli

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing and monitoring a two-day workshop during which she will also advise the new UPCC team members.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:October 22, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Congress MLA Aditi Singh shares the dias with Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during a campaign rally in 2017.

Lucknow: All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a two-day visit to her mother Sonia Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency in Raebareli on October 22 and 23. This will be Priyanka’s maiden visit since the new team of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headed by MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu was constituted few days back.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing and monitoring a two-day workshop during which she will also advise the new UPCC team members. Many eyes will also be on Congress’s Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh during her two-day visit.

Once considered a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Aditi Singh had recently attended a special assembly session by the UP government on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, despite a call for boycott by the Congress party. Earlier too, Aditi had spoken against the party line on the issue of abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. She was served a notice last week by her party following her meeting Yogi Adityanath.

The AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be reaching Lucknow Airport at around 12 pm on Tuesday from where she will head to Bhuemayu Guest House in Raebarei. Apart from UPCC team members, the newly appointed 51 district chiefs of Congress will also be attending the two-day workshop in which they will be learning about how to raise the highlight issues everywhere from social media to groundlevel.

Dissent has been brewing among the senior leaders over the appointments of the new UPCC team. The new Committee was handpicked by Priyanka Gandhi and is much smaller and younger in comparison to earlier teams as the average age of the members is 40. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to meet the disgruntled senior Congress leaders.

