All Eyes on Mohan Bhagwat’s Dussehra Speech in Nagpur, Shiv Nadar to be Chief Guest of RSS Event

The RSS has come up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Mohan Bhagwat’s speech during Vijayadashmi.

News18.com

October 8, 2019
All Eyes on Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra Speech in Nagpur, Shiv Nadar to be Chief Guest of RSS Event
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrates the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Nagpur on Monday, all eyes are set on the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will address the Swayamsevaks at from the city’s Reshimbagh ground and give out a message for the cadre of the organisation and its affiliates.

The Hindu nationalist organisation has also come up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Bhagwat’s speech during Vijayadashmi.

Dussehra holds a special importance for the sarsanghchalaks as RSS was founded on this day in 1925. Industrialist Shiv Nadar is the chief guest for this year’s event.

While Bhagwat's speeches mostly cover relevant issues and have a social message, they are often peppered with political undertones.

Speaking at a book launch earlier this month, the RSS chief said that even as society continues to evolve and people keep adapting to their circumstances, the idea of India as a Hindu ‘rashtra’ (state) remains unchanged.

“It is not possible to shut ourselves in rigid thinking. That is why ‘Sangh’s thoughts’ are not an ideology. Balasahab (third chief of RSS Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras) said that India is a Hindu nation. Apart from that everything can change in the sangh,” he said.

On homosexuality and the issues faced by transgender people, he said, "These people have a place in society. In Mahabharata, Jarasandha (king of Magadha) had two generals they fought in the war alongside the others. We have also spoken about it; this is not such a big problem, we can find solutions. There is no practice of debate over everything."

Talking about Sangh's role in the society, Bhagwat said the basic purpose is to change the person. It is not like the Sangh does everything, or the Sangh did everything.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
