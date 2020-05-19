All Factories, Biz Outside Containment Zone, Pvt Vehicle with Social Distancing: What's Allowed in UP in Lockdown 4

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government announced the guidelines for lockdown4 late on Monday evening, giving big relief to street vendors allowing them to operate but with compulsory face mask and gloves. The street vendors will also have to ensure that they operate from an open area and maintain social distancing while operating. The relaxation given in the guidelines will be applicable to places except the containment zones.

The guidelines issued by UP Government also made it clear that lockdown four will continue till May 31. Barring containment zones, in all other zones street vendors will be allowed to operate, the other big relief given by the state government comes for the restaurant owners who will be allowed to operate but only for home delivery, similarly sweet shops will also allowed to open but they won’t be allowed to serve sweets at the shops.

All kinds of industrial work will be allowed apart from the containment zone, however they will have to ensure social distancing, face mask, face cover, etc. All the shopkeepers who are allowed to open their shops across the state will have to wear mask and gloves, also they will have to keep sanitizers at their shops. If any customers doesn’t wears mask then he will not be entertained. Markets will be opened keeping social distancing in mind while it will ensured that one market opens on one day and the other opens on the other day. Detailed orders in this regard will be issued by district administration after consultation with different Vyapar mandals.

Marriage Houses will be allowed to open but not more than 20 people will be allowed at any marriage function and that too can be done only with a prior permission. Others who will be allowed to operate will be the dry cleaning shops and printing press. Main Vegetable Mandis will be allowed to operate from 4am to 7am, while Retail vegetable mandis will be allowed to operate from 6am to 9am. For normal people the sales of vegetables will be allowed from 8am to 6pm.

Vehicles will be allowed in the state but only two people will be allowed apart from driver in a four-wheeler while. Those riding a two wheeler will be allowed to ride without pillion rider, however if a female is a pillion rider then she will be allowed. All those riding two-wheeler will have to ensure they wear helmets along with a face mask. Meanwhile in three wheelers apart from driver two people will be allowed and both should wear face mask.

Things that remain prohibited allowed during the lockdown4 in Uttar Pradesh include all National and International Flights except air ambulances and health services, Metro Rail services, Schools, Colleges, Educational Institutions, Coaching Institutes (however permission for online classes may be given), Hospitality Services (except for those giving services to doctors, police personnel and tourists stranded due to the lockdown), Cinema Halls, Shopping Malls, Gymnasiums, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars, Assembly Halls, Stadiums will be allowed to open but without spectators, all kinds of religious, social, political, entertainment, gatherings, all religious places and religious congregations.

Any kind of movement from 7pm to 7am will be prohibited and only those with valid permission and from essential services will be allowed. Elderly people above the age of 65 years, pregnant females and kids less than 10 year old will have to stay inside their houses and will be allowed only if there is a health related requirement.

The state government has also asked various district administrations to motivate people to download Arogya Setu App in everyone’s mobile app so that health status of every individual is uploaded on the app and sensitive individuals may be provided health services on a priority.