All Fingers Point at Punjab Police for PM Modi’s Massive Security Lapse During Ferozpur Visit

Several security lapses surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to an election rally in Ferozpur on Wednesday point towards Punjab Police’s complicity. On the question that the Punjab Police and government were not “informed” about the PM’s road visit, government sources say the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) for his visit was conducted by the Special Protection Group (SPG) along with the Punjab administration on January 1 and 2. During the ASL of the routes, a contingency plan for the road trip from Bathinda to Ferozepur was discussed in detail.

Route survey and vulnerable points were identified, and a strong deployment of police force was emphasised in the ASL report with intelligence inputs considering possibilities of a sabotage.

The contingency rehearsal for the road journey from Bathinda to Ferozepur was carried out on January 4.

On a sudden change of plan of PM Modi, which the state police claim to be not aware of, the sources said when the helicopter ride from Bathinda was not possible, the SPG director discussed with the state director general of police (DGP) about the possibility of undertaking a safe and secure road trip to Ferozepur, which is about 100 km away.

Only after the Punjab DGP had cleared the road trip, senior SPG officers had planned multiple conversations with him regarding the journey.

In fact, Bathinda’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) led the motorcade from Bathinda to Ferozepur district border.

It has also been reported that the Punjab Police was not aware of the security threats to the PM.

It has been brought to light that internal documents from the Punjab Police show multiple communications by them about securing the roads for the PM’s visit. For example, making a traffic diversion plan in advance as a protest may result in a roadblock.

The internal communication also mentions to keep a watch on the movement of farmers and that they should not be allowed to reach Ferozepur to disrupt the rally.

Those questioning the role of SPG in PM’s Punjab trip fiasco, the SPG follows the instructions stated in the ‘Blue Book’, which says the state government has the overall responsibility to chalk out every minute detail of PM’s security plan ahead of his visit.

Chapter 1 Rule 2 states that the state police shall make all protective arrangements for the security and safety of the PM.

Chapter 1 Rule 5 states that implementation of these rules will be the responsibility of the DGP of the state.

Therefore, the Punjab Police control room failed to inform the pilot vehicle of the motorcade about the so-called protestors on the PM’s route. Any timely information about the roadblock could have prevented PM Modi from getting stuck on the Ferozpur flyover for about 20 minutes. As a result, PM’s car reached close to the spot where the farmers were protesting.

There was no report from the Punjab Police on clearing the route. Senior police officers present on the site were found to be ineffective as the number of protestors gradually increased.

According to the SPG ‘Blue Book’, a car for the chief secretary and DGP was marked in the PM’s motorcade, however, neither of them joined the cavalcade.

The sequence of events and facts of what happened on January 5 indicate failure on part of the Punjab government and police in providing an effective security for PM Modi.

The home ministry has sought a detailed report from the state government, which is expected to be filed by this evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhavan and gave him the “first-hand account of the security breach”. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse.

