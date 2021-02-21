All Four Members of a Family Hang Themselves in Rajasthan's Sikar District: Police

A 45-year-old man along with his wife and two daughters died by hanging themselves in their home in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Sunday owing to depression, a police official said. The deceased were identified as Hanuman Prasad, his wife Tara (40) and two daughters Pooja (22) and Anu (20).

The incident occurred in the Udyog Nagar police station area, said Sikar Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rashtradeep, adding the family committed suicide due to depression after the death of their only son five months ago.

The SP said a suicide note too was recovered from the spot in which Hanuman Prasad had written that they no longer want to live after the death of the only son. The victims' bodies have been kept at a hospital for post mortem, which will be conducted on Monday.

Police said that about five months ago, Prasad's only son had died of a heart attack following which the entire family was under depression.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)