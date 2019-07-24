'All Good Qualities Rolled into One…': Kerala Judge Defines a Brahmin, Calls for Agitation for Economic Quota

Thiruvananthapuram: In what could be termed as controversial, a judge of the Kerala High Court on July 19 gave a definition of a Brahmin (the upper caste Hindus) and their ‘qualities' and asked them to agitate for economic reservation.

At the global meet of Tamil Brahmins in Kochi, Justice V Chidambaresh used words like “twice born” and “all good qualities” to define the Brahmins.

“Who is a Brahmin? Brahmin is twice born due to Poorva Janma Sukrutham (good deeds of past life). They have distinct characteristics like clean habits, vegetarian, a lover of Carnatic music and all good qualities rolled into one is a Brahmin,” Chidambaresh said at the three- day event organised by Kerala Brahmana Sabha.

Praising the upper-caste Hindus, the judge asked the community to agitate for “economic reservation and not only caste or communal reservation”, the Indian Express reported.

Chidambaresh went on to say that Brahmins are considerate, not communal and ahimsa vadi.

“Brahmins are the ones who liberally donate for any laudable cause. Such people should always be at the helm of affairs.”

“I am not expressing any opinion at all. I am just reminding you that there is a platform for you to agitate or voice your concern that economic reservation alone, not caste or communal reservation… Of course, there is 10% reservation for economically backward classes. A son of a Brahmin cook, even if he falls within the non-creamy layer, will not get any reservation. Whereas a son of a timber merchant, who belongs to the other backward communities, will get reservation if he is within the non-creamy layer," Chidambaresh reportedly said.

He told the people that the Brahmins should not let themselves be sidelined and should be in the mainstream.

Justice Chitambaresh became an additional judge of the Kerala High Court in 2011, and was promoted as permanent judge in December 2012.