'All Grievances Should be Expeditiously Resolved': CBDT Tells Taxman Ahead of PM Modi's Review

New Delhi: All income tax department-related grievances pending for over a month should be "expeditiously" disposed of, the CBDT has told the taxman.

The directive issued by the Board on Tuesday comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled review of CPGRAMS (Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) on January 8.

The status check of grievances by the prime minister is part of the overall monthly review he undertakes under PRAGATI (Proactive Governance and Timely Implementation) platform.

"You are accordingly requested to take all measures to get pending CPGRAMS grievances expeditiously disposed of and to ensure that there are no grievances pending for more than 90 days in your region or charge," the CBDT said in a communication to field heads of the tax department.

It added that grievances pending for 30 to 90 days must also be disposed of "proactively so as to reduce their pendency to the minimum possible level."

The communication said that after quick "liquidation" of the pendency of these grievances, the status should also be "promptly" updated on the CPGRAMS portal.

The CPGRAMS is an online system for receiving and disposing complaints and grievances of the public related to any central government department or ministry.

The income tax department receives a host of grievances related to refunds, PAN allotment, ITR filing and a variety of other issues of taxpayers and others.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the income tax department.

