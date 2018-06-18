English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
All Hindus Arrested for Terrorism Linked to RSS, Says Digvijaya Singh
A couple of days ago, Singh claimed that whenever he talked about right-wing terror, he was referring to Sanghi terrorism and not Hindu militancy.
File photo of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Jhabua: Linking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to terrorism, MP Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday alleged that all Hindus arrested in terror activities owned their allegiance to the Sangh.
“Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was part of the RSS,” said Singh, while he was in Sagar district.
He is currently crisscrossing Madhya Pradesh as part of the Ekta Yatra to bring our unity in the party ahead of the assembly polls.
“This ideology spreads hate, hate spreads violence which leads to terrorism,” claimed the AICC general secretary.
Citing the Narmada Parikrama, his recently concluded religious journey, the two-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister identified himself as a bigger Hindu than any other Bharatiya Janata Party leader.
The first-leg of the statewide Congress Coordination Committee’s Ekta Yatra is expected to be completed by August 30. During the yatra, Singh and several party veterans are trying to dilute intra-party differences so as to present a united party face during the assembly elections scheduled for later this year.
