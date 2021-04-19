All in a Day's Work: PM Modi's Monday Marathon of Covid-19 Meetings While Fasting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held back-to-back virtual meetings with Chief Ministers of States/UTs, top doctors and some pharma companies to review worrisome Covid-19 situation across the country.

Earlier in the day, he called up several Chief Ministers and discussed about ongoing vaccination drive, healthcare infrastructure, supply of oxygen and medicines in their respective states.

Modi, who is on seventh day of a nine-day-long Navratri fasting period, also held comprehensive meeting with some top doctors and reviewed about the status of Covid-19 vaccination progress in the country. He also appreciated the doctors, medical and para-medical staff for their invaluable service towards the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi said that vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus. He urged the doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated.

Later in the evening, he interacted with leaders of pharmaceutical industry and appreciated them for playing a crucial role to fight against coronavirus. He said essential medicines were made available to more than 150 countries around the world during the pandemic. The Prime Minister also stated that despite all the challenges, the Indian pharma industry has also registered a growth of 18 per cent in exports last year, which shows its potential.

The Prime Minister also spoke to top brass of BJP to discuss future course of action related to campaigning in poll-bound West Bengal. It was decided that the BJP rallies will now have only 500 people with all Covid-19 protocols in place.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here