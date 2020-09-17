All In The Family: Manipur's Kritina Eyes Women's FIFA U-17 WC Glory After Cousins' Appearance In Men's Event

Singh New Delhi: Manipuri girl Thounaojam Kritina Devi is set to become the third footballer from her family to feature in a FIFA U-17 World Cup but her journey had its share of obstacles, including her farmer father who was against the idea when she started. Kiyam Amarjit Singh was the India captain in the men’s FIFA U-17 World Cup the country hosted in 2017 while Thounaojam Jeakson Singh was the lone scorer in that tournament and hence the only Indian to have scored a goal in a World Cup.

Their cousin Kritina is expected to be selected in the Indian team for the women’s FIFA U-17 World Cup to be hosted by the country in February-March next year. The trio belong to the remote village of Haokha Mamang in Manipur’s Thoubal district. “My father is a farmer and mother a housewife. We have a small piece of agricultural land and we are mostly surviving on that. But football is in my blood and I began playing when I was a 10-year-old,” Kritina told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor