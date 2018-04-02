All India Akhada Parishad Releases Fourth List of Fake Babas

The All India Akhara Parishad on Monday termed Yogi Satyam as ‘Fake’ baba and included his name in its fourth list of ‘Fake’ babas released on Monday. The decision was taken in Allahabad after a meeting of All India Akhada Parishad chaired by Parishad’s head Mahant Narendra Giri.Taking a hit at Yogi Satyam, who has his Ashram in Allahabad’s Jhunsi, Giri said that such people should stop wearing ‘Bhagwa’ coloured clothes as they are not authentic Babas. Apart from the list of ‘Fake’ Babas, development work related to 2019 Kumbh was discussed in the meeting.Previously, in their third list of ‘Fake’ Babas, All India Akhada Parishad had termed the National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, and the founder of Kalki Foundation, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, as ‘Fake’ Babas. The Parishad had said that both the Babas did not come from any Sanyasi tradition. Also, proposals regarding Kumbh were passed in the meeting held in Allahabad.Last year in the month of September, the Parishad had released the first list of fake Babas in which 14 names were released. The 14 names in the first list were Asaram Bapu, Radhe Maa, Sachchidanad Giri, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Nirmal Baba, Itchadhari Bhimanand, Asimanand and Narayan Sai, Rampal, Acharya Kushmuni, Brahaspati Giri and Malkhan Singh.The second list of fake Baba released by the All India Akhara Parishad included the names of Virendra Dev Dikshit of Delhi, Sachchidanand Saraswati of Basti and the women saint of Allahabad and Swayambhu Mahamandaleshwar of Pari Akhada, Trikal Bhavanta. Also, the Falahari Baba from Alwar in Rajasthan was suspended by the All India Akhara Parishad after rape charges were filed against him.