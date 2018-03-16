All India Akhara Parishad Calls Out Swami Chakrapani Maharaj and Acharya Pramod as 'Fake' Babas

The All India Akhara Parishad on Friday called out National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, and the founder of Kalki Foundation, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, as ‘Fake’ Babas in the third list of such babas that was issued here.The Parishad said that both the Babas did not come from any Sanyasi tradition. Also, proposals regarding Kumbh were passed in the meeting held in Allahabad.Defending himself, Swami Chakrapani termed the Parishad and its Mahant Narendra Giri as fake and bogus saints.Speaking to news 18, Chakrapani said, “Actually when the second list was released then I had said that the Akhara Parishad and Narendra Giri are also fake. There is no registration of the Akhara Parishad and hence it’s a bogus body. When a person goes mad he can say anything to anyone.“At the time of issuing of second list, which included name many prominent saints, I had warned him and made it clear that I am the head of the Sant Samaj. I had said that if any such thing is repeated then I will throw Narendra Giri out of the Sant Samaj. Now I will throw out the Akhara Parishad and its Mahant Narendra Giri.”Acharya Pramod Krishnam, other name on the list, is the Peethadheswar of Sambhal Peeth and also contested Lok Sabha Elections in 2014 on a Congress ticket. He is also the founder of Kalki Foundation.Last year in the month of September, the Parishad had released the first list of fake Babas in which 14 names were released. The 14 names in the first list were Asaram Bapu, Radhe Maa, Sachchidanad Giri, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Nirmal Baba, Itchadhari Bhimanand, Asimanand and Narayan Sai, Rampal, Acharya Kushmuni, Brahaspati Giri and Malkhan Singh.The second list of fake Baba released by All India Akhara Parishad included the names of Virendra Dev Dikshit of Delhi, Sachchidanand Saraswati of Basti and the women saint of Allahabad and Swayambhu Mahamandaleshwar of Pari Akhada, Trikal Bhavnata. Also, the Falahari Baba from Alwar in Rajasthan was suspended by the All India Akhara Parishad after rape charges were filed against him.