On All India Forward Bloc's 79th Foundation Day, Recollecting the Legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

On June 22, 1939, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose formed the All India Forward Bloc as a left-wing nationalist political party in India. Emerged as a faction within the Indian National Congress in 1939, the All India Forward Bloc is celebrating its 79th Foundation Day on Saturday.

The All India Forward Bloc, formed by SC Bose, was re-established as an independent political party after the independence of India and has its main stronghold in West Bengal.

Netaji Bose and Jawaharlal Nehru were known for their Leftist views in the Congress. Bose had many differences with Mahatma Gandhi on many points of ideology, which led him to resign from Indian National Congress on April 29, 1939. Soon after his resignation, Netaji declared the formation of All India Forward Bloc on May 3, 1939.

While the announcement of the formation of the Forward Bloc was made official at a rally in Calcutta, its constitution and programme were adopted on June 22, 1939 in an All India Session in Mumbai. During its formation, Bose said that those who were joining, must never turn back to the British and must fill the pledge form by cutting their finger and signing it with their blood. Initially, seventeen young girls came up and signed the pledge form.

The initial committee of the Forward Bloc had Subhash Chandra Bose as president, SS Cavesheer from Punjab as its vice-president, Lal Shankarlal as its general secretary and Pandit B Tripathi and Khurshed Nariman as secretaries.

In its Nagpur session, held between June 18 and 22 in 1940, Netaji Bose gave a concrete plan for action for winning Purna Swaraj or complete independence. However, it was on January 17, 1941, when Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose escaped India, when the party saw its first obstacle, with Forward Bloc being declared banned on June 23, 1942. However, the party continued to work under the ban.