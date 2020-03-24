Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the government would impose a 100 per cent nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a televised address to the nation, PM Modi said there would a total ban on venturing out of homes and said it should be considered a curfew.

Here Are the Key Announcements Made by the Prime Minister:

- All-India lockdown to be implemented for three weeks from Tuesday midnight. It will last till April 14. As all states had already announced individual lockdowns till the end of the month, the PM's announcement extends it to the middle of next month.

- Emergency financial package of Rs 15,000 crore for healthcare - strengthening of personal protection equipment for medical professionals, increasing isolation wards and ICU beds, and for training of medical and paramedical manpower.

- The same exemptions that are provided under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, will continue to remain, so people will be allowed to step out for permitted activities while strictly observing social distancing norms. Here'a list of things that you will and won't be able to do.

- The Prime Minister assured there would be no shortage of essential supplies and said the government is working continuously to ensure everyone has access to basic amenities.

- The lockdown being extended to April 14 that all public transport services - flights, railways, buses - would remain suspended.

- Amid reports of medical professionals being harassed, the PM said doctors, nurses, paramedics, pathologists, hospital administration staff, ambulance drivers, ward boys, sanitation workers who are serving others in these testing times should be helped.

- Those who show symptoms of coronavirus have been not to take medicines without taking prescription from doctors. The PM said such carelessness can put your life in more danger.

- Social distancing is the only way out of the crisis, the PM said, adding that even rich nations with the best healthcare systems like Italy and United States have been unable to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

- The Prime Minister urged that people should only follow suggestions and directions given by the central government, state governments and the medical fraternity and not fall prey to rumours and superstitions.

