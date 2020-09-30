All India Muslim Personal Law Board to challenge Babri Mosque Verdict in High Court

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that it will appeal against the special CBI court verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case in the high court.

AIMPLB Secretary Zafaryab Jilani said that the judgment pronounced on Wednesday by the special CBI court in the case was wrong.

"We will appeal against the judgment in the High Court," said the lawyer, who was also part of the Babri Masjid Action Committee.

Prominent Sunni cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said everyone knows how the "Babri masjid was demolished in full public view" and the "law of the land was shredded to pieces".

"The Muslims, in this country, have always respected court decisions. In the final judgment of the Babri masjid case, the court had clearly said that the Muslims had been wrongly deprived of a mosque that had been constructed well over 450 years ago. Then the Supreme Court also said that it was an unlawful destruction. However, if there was a criminal conspiracy, it had to be decided by the court. Now, Muslim organisations will sit together and decide whether today's judgment has to be appealed against or not," he said.