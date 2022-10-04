All Journalists Welcome to Cover PM Modi's Visit, Clarifies Himachal DGP After 'Character Certificate' Row

All journalists are welcome to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 5, state police chief Sanjay Kundu said on Tuesday after a notification seeking character certificates from mediapersons triggered uproar.

“All journalists are most welcome to cover Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to Himachal Pradesh tomorrow 5th October, 2022. Himachal Pradesh Police will facilitate their coverage. Any inconvenience is regretted,” DGP Kundu tweeted from his personal handle.

The official notification that triggered the row was issued on September 29, asking the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) to supply a list of all press correspondents, photographers, videographers, and teams of Doordarshan and AIR along with “a certificate of their character verification”.

“The certificate of character verification may be supplied to the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, Bilaspur by October 1, 2022 positively. Their access within the rally or meeting will be decided by this office,” the notification said.

Following the controversy, while the DGP tweeted to say all journalists are welcome to cover the PM’s visit, the deputy commissioner’s office in Kullu blamed the faux pas on “miscommunication”.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, said the ruling BJP must answer why the order was withdrawn only after objections from the media fraternity. “Why was the order issued in the first place? The concerned authorities and the ruling party need to answer,” said Congress spokesperson Naresh Chauhan.

PM Modi will on Wednesday visit Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls sometime next month, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore.

During his day-long visit, Modi will first inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, after which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects and also address a public function. The PM will also participate in Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of around 31 km long project for four laning of the national highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs 1,690 crore.

The Prime Minister will then lay the foundation stone of the medical device park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of about Rs 350 crore, an official statement said.

